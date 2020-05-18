LIVE: Houston mayor gives his take on expanded reopenings

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houstonians can expect instant feedback from Mayor Sylvester Turner this afternoon to Gov. Abbott's new reopening guidelines in Texas.Turner is giving his COVID-19 briefing, just about an hour after Abbott began announcing further Phase II reopenings, which include allowing bars to operate again but at 25 percent capacity. You can watch it in the video above.Turner's Houston and the surrounding areas have consistently faced the largest number of cases in the state since the pandemic reached Texas.As of Monday afternoon, Harris County and Houston reported 9,127 of the state's 47,784 coronavirus cases. Harris also has the most COVID-19 deaths in Texas at 204.Overall, Texas has reported 1,336 deaths from the virus.Turner's briefing is coming several days removed after a confirmed case involving one of his colleagues, Councilwoman Letitia Plummer.The mayor and the remaining council are expected to meet virtually for their upcoming meetings beginning this week.