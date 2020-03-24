Coronavirus: How to grocery shop safely amid COVID-19 pandemic

Shopping

Grocery stores workers are not immune to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic, and with supermarkets essential businesses that remain open during other shutdown, members of the community are concerned.

But there are safer ways to grocery shop.

Donna Matos heard the news before most people that a person at her grocery store had tested positive, since she knows someone who works at the store.

"Professionals came in, and they wiped everything down," Matos said.

The store confirmed that an employee tested positive for COVID-19, and the employee who was sick is not working now.

Coworkers who had contact with the employee have been asked to quarantine for 14 days.

"The store will remain open and continue to follow all necessary guidelines as recommended by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)," officials said.

Experts recommend following good hygiene practices, even though there is no evidence that COVID-19 is spread by eating food.

Experts say to wipe down all food containers with soap and water, as well as wiping down produce. Also, avoid using cash in favor of credit and debit cards.
