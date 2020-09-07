The eatery offers a variety of American dining options, such as soups, sandwiches and burgers. House specialties include dishes like Dave's Bacon Wrapped Chicken, a bacon-wrapped grilled chicken served with cream cheese, onion and jalapeño. Located at 14441 FM 2920, Tomball, the restaurant is open Tue.-Thu. from 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Fri.-Sat. from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun. from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., and closed Mondays. 281-255-8282.
Frey's Backyard Cafe to close after 7 years in Tomball
Locally-owned Frey's Backyard Cafe will be closing its doors permanently, according to an Aug. 29 Facebook post by restaurant owners David and Joanna Frey. The restaurant's last day of business will be Sunday, Sept. 13.
