Most COVID-19 patients are young and warmer weather is not helping, experts say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With businesses slowly reopening and people venturing outside of their homes during the summer months, experts are warning COVID-19 should still be something to take precautions against.ABC13 spoke with Houston health experts, Dr. David Persse and Dr. Umair Shah, about the latest effects of reopening businesses and warmer weather on the coronavirus."Hospitalization numbers are going up," said Dr. Persse, public health authority for the Houston Health Department. "The average age of persons being admitted is getting younger. And that makes sense to me. So we're clearly not out of the woods."As the number of cases has increased, so has the number of businesses who began serving dine-in to customers."Reopening absolutely has had an effect," said Dr. Shah, executive director of Harris County Public Health. "The reopening was happening faster than what we locally would have liked. The state made a decision that it was going to move forward with the reopening, and we didn't have any input in that. We have no way to slow it down or put any brakes on that. We're really now seeing that downward effect in the local community."More families are also choosing to leave their homes after being stuck inside during months of stay-home mandates."People think, 'hey, you know, we did this for a few months, we're done,'" Shah said.Shah cited this as 'quarantine fatigue,' and expressed concern that people are relaxing social distancing, as they go outside. But, reopening and safety are not mutually exclusive, he said.And, with the school year ending for many districts and the beginning of summer break for many students, spending time outside is expected. But, warmer weather--first predicted by many experts that could lead to a decrease in the virus--isn't doing much to actually decrease COVID-19."One thing that I had hoped for is, I think many did, was that warmer weather was going to slow down the virus, and that (does) not seem to be the case," said Persse.Repening, and everything that comes with it, can still be done safely, said Shah."If you've got two restaurants, one restaurant that's following health protocols, and one that's not, vote with your feet," he said. "We may be tired of this virus, but this virus is not tired of us. And we've got to do everything we can not to be complacent with this virus because it remains deadly."