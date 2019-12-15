Couple's prized '67 Camaro stolen from gated community

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police are investigating after a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro was stolen from inside a gated River Oaks condominium community.

Bob and Gail Stephens had just parked their red Camaro outside, five days after pulling it out of storage, when they say thieves hopped the fence and sped off with it.

"They were stealth, they were professionals," says Bob.

The security guard says the thieves were able to lift up the gate and drive the car out.

"Gail has cried a few times over this. We went to breakfast yesterday and she started crying and she doesn't ever hardly cry," says Bob.

"I'm not a cry baby, but it's so personal. It hurts so deep to think someone could come in and steal our car," Gail adds.

They pulled the car out of storage because they wanted to start showing it off at car shows.

"We want the car, I want our baby car back," said Gail.

They're now having to show off a picture of their car in hopes of someone recognizing it on the streets.

Bob has a message to whoever took it. "It doesn't belong to you. You should bring it back. It's wrong to takes somebody else's property, it's just wrong. We worked hard on that for years."

