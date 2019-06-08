Couple killed in botched HPD raid memorialized 5 months later

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Months after their tragic death, family and friends gathered for a small memorial service for Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas.ABC13 was invited by family members to capture the somber service, and to remind the public that they are still waiting for justice."We haven't heard from HPD. (They haven't) apologized or anything," said John Nicholas, the brother of Rhogena. "That's the main thing I want, find out what happened and (get) some kind of apology."About 40 family and friends from across the country squeezed into the small chapel at Houston National Cemetery on a hot Texas afternoon. Dennis Tuttle was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy, and a flag was presented to his father.The Houston police completed their internal investigation into the botched Harding Street raid. The Jan. 28 no-knock raid sent bullets flying in the small home owned by the Tuttles for decades. In the aftermath, two officers were suspended and eventually retired. A third remains on leave.The Harris County District Attorney's Office is still investigating the evidence collected. The process will take months, and so far no charges have been filed."I knew Dennis very well, that wasn't a part of his life," said William Baker, one of several childhood friends who attended the memorial. "I knew from the beginning that the police officers, after we heard they shot the dog, they more than likely shot each other, and that's what more and more what the evidence is looking like."The District Attorney's Office tells ABC13 that it could take several months before any criminal charges may be handed down. The family says it will continue to wait, for as long as it takes."We want the truth, to clear her name, their name, find out why, they're still not telling us why they went there," said John Nicholas.A short graveside service followed the memorial service.