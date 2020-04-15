Coronavirus

Sugar Land couple with coronavirus dies hours apart

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Loved ones are mourning the loss of a Sugar Land couple who died from COVID-19 just hours apart.

Abdul Wahab and his wife, Tazroon, moved to Sugar Land from New York in January to live with their daughter, Waheeda Hussain, and her family.

On March 30, the couple started feeling sick, but their symptoms were different.

Hussain said the situation progressed quickly, so she took her parents to the emergency room.

Waheeda was able to use Zoom to talk to them, but couldn't physically be with them since they were both diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Then sadly, their conditioned worsened. They both had diabetes, an underlying health condition, and died less than a day apart.

Tazroon died on April 7 at 11 p.m., and her husband died on April 8 at 4 p.m.
The couple was in their 70s and had been married for more than 50 years. They had five children.

Waheeda said she thanked her parents all of the time for how wonderful they were throughout her childhood.

Their daughter wants to stress the importance of taking the virus seriously. She's encouraging people to stay home and practice social distancing.

Waheeda and her husband also contracted COVID-19, but they are both recovering.

