Coronavirus

Husband and wife in Ft. Bend Co. die days apart from COVID-19

By
A family is mourning the loss of a Fort Bend couple who died from COVID-19.

First Aida died, then days later her husband, Pat, died as well. One of their sons says the hardest part was not being able to be next to them. The virus forces people to stay apart.

Pat and Aida Guzman were the kind of people that everyone considered family. Their son, Ivan, has heard that from a lot of people lately.

"Just getting stories from people that they considered my dad and my mom, their grandpa and their grandma," said Ivan Guzman.

The couple, who were in their mid-70s, made a trip to the store. Not long after, Aida became sick and things progressed quickly.

"It was very surreal and then it happened very, very quick," Guzman recalled. "It was, 'Hey, mom's in the hospital.' A day or two later, she's now passed."

Aida died on March 25th. Soon after, Pat became very sick. He passed away on April 2nd.

"Not being able to see them or hold their hands or say a final goodbye or even give last rites, is the most difficult part in all of this," Guzman went on to say. "When you die of COVID-19, you die alone."

Thanks to the hospital staff, Ivan was able to be on the phone with his father in his final moments.

"I wanted to make sure we stayed on the phone and listened to the doctors try to do everything they can. So we were with him. We were there in the final moments as he passed on to be with God," he said.

Now Aida and Pat are together. Their time on earth, forever remembered by the lives they touched.

"It's a tragedy that this happened, but I've just seen an outpouring of support and just really, just how much of an impact my family had to so many people," Guzman said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfort bend countycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fun, entertaining things to keep your family company at home
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
New $100,000 bond set for man who was let out for $50
Mayor won't rush to reopen Houston after Texas order
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
ABC13 Evening News for April 17, 2020
Wet and stormy weather for parts of the weekend
TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas
Show More
Divorce filings expected to rise during COVID-19
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Former Texan Owen Daniels opens up about his depression
Signs showing Harris Co. 'flattening the curve,' judge says
Montgomery Co. ends COVID-19 stay-home order
More TOP STORIES News