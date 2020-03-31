coronavirus texas

Shelter-in-place starts tonight for Woodlands retirement community after 12 residents test positive for COVID-19

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A shelter-in-place order has been issued for a Woodlands retirement community after 12 residents tested positive for coronavirus. One of those residents is in the hospital.

The order at Conservatory at Alden Bridge goes into effect tonight at 6.

No one will be allowed to enter or exit the address or individual living units after the deadline, except for medical professionals, caregivers, law enforcement and people bringing in food.

The mandatory order, which was issued by the Montgomery County judge and the health department, says residents may leave the facility before 6 p.m. in order to stay in another household, but they must continue to self-isolate and won't be allowed back into the facility until April 13.

As of Sunday night, 976 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, and 433 ventilators were being used with a 'strong inventory' of 897 still available, SETRAC reported.

According to The Conservatory, the facility is not considered a nursing home or an assisted-living facility. It's considered an apartment complex for the 55+ community that offers communal dining and recreational activities.

"Since the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in relation to this facility, all communal activities were suspended, and residents were asked to stay in their individual apartments and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19," read a news release from Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough.

The county also released guidance to the apartment complex's residents who choose to stay in their individual units.

  • Stay in your own apartment at all times.
  • Do not let visitors, including family, neighbors or providers, in your apartment.
  • Always stay at least 6 feet away from any other person.
  • Take your temperature twice a day, once in the morning and once at night.
  • If you develop a fever or cough, call Public Health at 936-523-5040. This line is available 24 hours a day.
  • If you have trouble breathing, call 911.
  • Wash your hands, for 20 seconds, using soap at least four times a day, or as much as possible.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonfort bend countygalveston countymatagorda countyhealthtexas newsoutbreakcoronavirushealth watchcoronavirus texashealth care
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Washington County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News