Health & Fitness

UTMB doctors in Galveston working on Coronavirus vaccine

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Researchers at UTMB are monitoring the recent spread of the Coronavirus, which has already sickened hundreds of people and killed 17.

The U.S. is the sixth country to report seeing the virus and last week, officials began screening passengers from central China at major airports.

"We've played a role in things like Ebola," said UTMB Health professor Dr. T.G. Ksiazek.

UTMB is home to a national lab and its researchers have seen outbreaks similar to the Coronavirus.

"With MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome), we were also similarly engaged and we hope to be involved in this one as well," said Ksiazek.

The Galveston National Laboratory is home to a powerhouse of knowledge and experience in studying, understanding and treating outbreaks of infectious diseases.

According to its website, The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) provides funding for laboratories and operations at the GNL.

"The lab's top priority is research to develop diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines to combat the most dangerous diseases in the world," states the website.
Ksiazek said UTMB researchers are preparing to possibly get involved in the fight to treat the Coronavirus, which is something many of his colleagues have done before.

He said because the virus is so new, there is no immunity to it, and hopes the lab in Galveston will have the chance to study the Coronavirus and develop a vaccine.

"We hope, particularly in the lab aspect, to get involved here in the GNL with that," he said.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgalvestonutmbhealthmedicalmedical specialistshealth caremedical researchresearchdoctorssciencevirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News