Eyewitness News Action 13 team holds COVID-19 vaccine special tonight

Download our free streaming app to your Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV or Android TV to watch the Action 13 special at 6:30 p.m.
During the special, Action 13 will be answering all your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and what you can expect.
Three of the main questions that will be answered during the special are:
How safe is the vaccine?
When will the vaccine be available?
Who would get the vaccine first and how?
RELATED:
Pfizer says early data shows coronavirus shot may be 90% effective
5 things to know about the Pfizer vaccine