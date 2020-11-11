Health & Fitness

Eyewitness News Action 13 team holds COVID-19 vaccine special tonight

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With a COVID-19 vaccine showing some promising progress, there are a lot of questions about the vaccine. Eyewitness News Action 13 team is working to get you answers during a COVID-19 special.

Download our free streaming app to your Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV or Android TV to watch the Action 13 special at 6:30 p.m.



During the special, Action 13 will be answering all your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and what you can expect.

Three of the main questions that will be answered during the special are:

How safe is the vaccine?

When will the vaccine be available?

Who would get the vaccine first and how?

