Harris County Clerk Diane Trautman to resign due to personal health issue, COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Clerk Diana Trautman said she's resigning from her position due to the coronavirus pandemic.Trautman said her age, underlying health conditions and COVID-19 were her main reasons for resigning.During her short 16-month term in office, she made election equality her mission, which allowed citizens to vote at any polling place on Election Day regardless of where they are registered.Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Trautman's last day on the job will be May 31.Commissioners Court will appoint her replacement.