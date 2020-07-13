New COVID-19 testing site opens to help Hispanic community in Houston's East End

The site is located at Houston Community College's Felix Fraga Campus at 301 Drennan near Navigation. It's open all week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Earlier this month, a new report from the CDC said Hispanics are four times more likely to need to be hospitalized because of the virus than a white, non-Hispanic person.
"If you look at death rates, 37 percent, so a little more than one out of three deaths, are from Hispanics, but they only represent 18 percent of the population so they are over represented in deaths as well," Catherine Troisi, an infectious disease epidemiologist with UTHealth said.
Troisi attributes the numbers to three factors: living, work and health conditions.
"They may be more likely to live in multi-generational households, so higher population and older seniors who would be at higher risk if they got infected," Troisi said.
She said that Hispanic and Latin people are predisposed to underlying health inequities.
"Like diabetes, which is higher among the Hispanic population, and we know that is a risk factor," Troisi said.
Several experts pointed out that Hispanics are typically falling under the "essential worker" category and have not been able to isolate throughout the pandemic.
To help lower those numbers and make sure the Hispanic community has the COVID-19 information it needs, the City of Houston started a 21-day COVID-19 outreach initiative called Todos Juntos Mejor, or, Together Everybody Is Better.
The goal is to reach underserved Hispanic communities so they get tested and understand their immigration status won't be asked at these testing sites.
You don't need an appointment, and you don't have to be showing symptoms to be tested.
🦠 🚨 MORE COVID-19 testing: East side location opens up!— Charly Edsitty (@CharlyABC13) July 13, 2020
🔹 301 N Drennan St, Houston, TX 77003
🔹 9am to 4pm all week!
🔹 No appointment or symptoms needed! pic.twitter.com/wa9S6T2ANF
