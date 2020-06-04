COVID-19 pandemic leaves international adoptions in limbo

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- International adoptions are much more complicated during the global COVID-19 pandemic.A Texas family said they fear their daughter might be stuck in an orphanage as COVID-19 and tense relations between China and the United States define 2020.Ginny and Trent Henderson have five children, including three adopted ones.Their daughter Piper remains in China as the required paperwork has been delayed.The parents worry with the U.S. stopping all Chinese airlines from flying to the country in mid-June, they'll be caught in limbo."We just need people to ring the bell on behalf of our daughter," said Trent. "And on behalf of the sons and daughters of those who are ready to come home, ring it loud enough and long enough so people hear it."ABC13 reached out to the Department of State to see how many families this might be impacting across Texas and the country. They couldn't provide a specific number.They did say, intercountry adoptions remain a high priority.The public health crisis is complicating and slowing efforts, but they are optimistic as COVID-19 restrictions ease.