Traveled to these places? Texas issues self-quarantine order

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott announced an executive order that will make it mandatory for anyone traveling to Texas through an airport from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut or New Orleans to self-quarantine for 14 days.During the news conference Thursday, Abbott said the executive order will be enforced by Texas DPS. He added that travelers from those areas will have to report their "quarantine location" in a form to DPS.The individuals will also receive visits from DPS who will ensure they are complying with the order. The individuals will not be allowed to go out in public, and will only be allowed visitation from doctors or physicians.Those who do not follow the guidelines of the order will be subject to a $1,000 fine or 180 days in jail.As of Thursday, March 26, about 1,420 Texans have tested positive for the coronavirus and 18 people have died. Abbott added that more than 21,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the state.