Gov. Greg Abbott says hair salons, restaurants could open in May

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As some states like New York extend their "stay-at-home" orders, here at home, plans to reopen are slowly rolling out.Gov. Greg Abbott has gained national attention for wanting to jump start Texas, but in a radio interview with Lubbock station KYFO, he said, "We want to make sure that Texas retains its position that's been true ever since I've been governor: being the best state in America to do business. We want to do so in a way, we'll open up as many businesses as possible, but we'll do so in a safe way that doesn't lead to a retrenchment."Anxious business owners and retailers want to know when they'll be able to officially get back to work.Abbott said this won't be a one-size-fits-all approach, and they are working with doctors on several strategies on how to allow that.They're also exploring looking at areas county by county. The more rural spots with few to no COVID-19 cases may be able to reopen sooner than others. In an interview with radio station WBAP, Abbott gave this timeline prediction for normal activities."This is going to be happening the first couple of days of May, where you'll be able to go back and go dining under safe standards," said the governor. "You're going to be able to get a haircut, you'll be able to go to a hair salon, you're going to be able to do some things people have been long wanting to do."When asked what they could confirm or set in stone, the Governor's Office said it "can't get ahead of the governor's press conference on Monday."The latest is expected to be announced that day. The state's 'stay-at-home' order ends on April 30.