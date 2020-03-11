Health & Fitness

Houston private school shuts down for 2 weeks after student possibly exposed to coronavirus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The impact of COVID-19, widely known as coronavirus, is growing in the Houston area, and that now includes at a private school in Meyerland.

Saint Thomas' Episcopal School will be shut down for the next two weeks as a precaution because a student may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Students at the private school were set to start spring break next week, but a note from the school says it's shutting down early because of the possible exposure.

The latest presumptive positive case out of Harris County is a woman in her 20s. She returned to Houston after living in Italy and had mild flu-like symptoms.

She lives in the southwest side of the county and is under a self-quarantine at home.

Officials are also urging anyone who was in the business/first class sections of the following flights that the woman took to also self-quarantine.

10:05 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Lufthansa flight LH309 on March 3 from Florence to Frankfurt

1:50 p.m. - 6:10 p.m. United Airlines flight UA47 on March 3 from Frankfurt to Houston

Health officials in Montgomery County are also expected to share more information at 10 a.m. Wednesday on their first presumptive positive coronavirus case.


