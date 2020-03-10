What we know about the 14 coronavirus cases in Houston-area

TOTAL CASES:
Montgomery County (1 presumptive):
- Man in his 40s, presumptive positive case
Harris County (2 confirmed, 3 presumptive):
- Woman in her 20s to 30s, presumptive positive case, not linked to Egyptian river cruise. Officials say she was living in Italy.
- Man who recently traveled on Egyptian river cruise, case confirmed by the CDC
- Woman recently traveled on Egyptian river cruise, case confirmed by the CDC
- Man in his 60s or 70s who recently traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case
- Woman in her 60s or 70s who recently traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case
Houston (1 confirmed, 1 presumptive):
- Man in his 60s or 70s who traveled on an Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case
- Woman in her 60s or 70s who traveled on an Egyptian river cruise, case confirmed by the CDC
Fort Bend County (6 presumptive):
- Man in his 70s who traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case
- Woman in her 60s who traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case
- Woman in her 60s who traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case
- Man in his 70s who traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case
- Man in his 70s who traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case
- Woman in her 60s who traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case
March 10, 2020
Coachella, Stagecoach festivals postponed to October over coronavirus concerns
The festival organizers confirmed the decision Tuesday afternoon: "While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously." Organizers say Coachella will take place October 9-11 & October 16-18 and Stagecoach will take place October 23-25. They also said that tickets purchased for the original April dates will be honored for the reschedule October dates, but that ticket holders can also get refunds if they are unable to attend.
Texas A&M delaying restart of classes after spring break
In the midst of growing coronavirus concerns in the state, Texas A&M University is planning to delay the restart of classes after spring break. The College Station campus will welcome back students on Wednesday, March 18, instead of the original restart date two days earlier.
Coronavirus concerns force 37 to quarantine after Houston Museum of Natural Science trip to Egypt
Thirty-seven people who toured Egypt have been asked by the City of Houston to isolate for 14 days, according to a statement from the Houston Museum of Natural Science. The group returned to Houston after a two-week journey, which ended on Monday. The traveling group included two HMNS staffers, the museum said.
Some insurers in Texas already waiving coronavirus testing costs
Gov. Greg Abbott and the state's Department of Insurance have asked health insurers to waive costs associated with testing and telemedicine visits for the diagnosis of coronavirus.
"We must ensure no Texan is denied access to testing resources relating to coronavirus," said Abbott.
March 9, 2020
HISD: Several people are on self-quarantine after traveling abroad
In a statement Monday night, HISD reminded families there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19, but announced that several people have been placed on a 14 day self-quarantine.
"Acting out of an abundance of caution, several individuals have been placed on a 14-day self-quarantine," HISD said in a statement. "All self-quarantine individuals recently returned from a country on the CDC travel warning list or are closely related to someone who did. Schools will be identified specifically if cases are positively confirmed."
As a precautionary measure, the impacted schools will undergo deep cleaning and sanitation, including fogging all the rooms with disinfectant and cleaning all air ducts.
Where are the coronavirus cases in the U.S.?
