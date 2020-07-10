Pets & Animals

Dog in Tarrant Co. is first animal in Texas to test positive for coronavirus

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A dog in Tarrant County is the first animal in Texas to contract coronavirus.

The 2-year-old dog was tested by a veterinarian after its owner tested positive, the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed.

The vet says the dog is healthy.

SEE ALSO: FDA says people can infect their pets with COVID-19

At least 17 animals across the country have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control says the risk of animals getting infected then infecting humans is very low, but they recommend you stay away from your pet if you test positive or if your pet tests positive.

If you are sick, avoid petting, snuggling or otherwise being in close contact with your pet, the CDC recommends. If you do need to feed or care for your household pet, wear a mask and wash your hands before and after caring for them.

