stimulus funds

Montgomery Co. residents could be getting 2nd stimulus check

By
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Instead of sending the money back, some Montgomery County leaders want to give its residents a second stimulus payment.

There's more than $100 million in the county to help fight COVID-19, and county leaders said it's looking like they won't need it for medical reasons, so they want to pump it into the economy.

It's a move some neighbors believe could go a long way.



"I do live here in The Woodlands, and it's a little pricier," said Hoai Trinh. "It definitely helped, the last stimulus checks. I'm definitely for it if does come down to it."

Montgomery County resident Abigail Luna believes a lot of people who aren't working could really benefit from it.

Commissioner James Noack wants unused money given to the county by the federal government to go directly to neighbors. Currently, unused funds have to go back to the federal government by the end of the year.

"What I'd like to do is try to find a way to get that money back in the hand of the taxpayer, because they're the ones that have really been harmed the most during COVID-19," Noack explained.

Here's what Noack would like to do: Property owners would receive a check based on what they paid in taxes. On average, he said it would be about $300 a family. County Judge Mark Keough wants to go even further.

He'd like to develop a plan to include renters and business owners who lease space in the county. First, they need to get approval from the federal government and figure out how to distribute funds.

"It's not the federal government's money," Noack said. "It's not the state of Texas' money. It's not Montgomery County's money. It's the taxpayers' money."

Noack said he doesn't want to spend all the $105 million on stimulus checks, in case there's a second wave of coronavirus cases.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financemontgomery countymoneysmall businessbusinesscoronavirusstimulus fundscovid 19 pandemicproperty taxescovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STIMULUS FUNDS
IRS sends stimulus funds to wrong accounts, frustrating Americans
94 publicly traded companies got $365M in PPP loans: Investigation
Don't file taxes? What to do to get extra $500 in stimulus check
When your stimulus money can and can't be taken from you
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What's next for Texas? Gov. Abbott lays out his plan
Mayor Turner gives take on Texas reopenings
Out to regain footing, Trump shifts virus focus to economy
SPONSORED: Chelsey's go-to recipe for this week
H-E-B's new store hours and precautions start today
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Hundreds at mask giveaway as Harris Co. order goes into effect
Show More
COVID-19 expected to reduce meat selection and raise prices
ABC13 Evening News for April 27, 2020
Houston leaders share memories of ABC13's Willie Dixon
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo makes changes to mask order
Do you think it's too soon to reopen Texas?
More TOP STORIES News