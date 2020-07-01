Coronavirus

Kemah's entire 12-member police department quarantined after possible COVID-19 exposure

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- The entire 12-member police department in Kemah is currently in self-quarantine after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Kemah's mayor Terri Gale, five police dispatchers, police chief Walter Grant and three city employees are also self-quarantining.

Officials said they found out Tuesday that an officer was infected, and immediately ordered tests for all Kemah police staff and city hall employees who came in contact with the infected officer.

As a result, the Galveston County Sheriff's office will handle all police activity in Kemah on Tuesday night.

Sheriff Henry Trochesset said all off-duty deputies were being paid overtime and an extra dispatcher was brought in to handle calls for the city of Kemah.

Mayor Gale said city hall and the police station will be deep cleaned, and the officers and staff's return is dependent upon test results which may be back by Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesskemahcoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
200 HPD officers under COVID quarantine, chief not among them
Houston Dash players kneel during national anthem
Houston hospitals transferring COVID patients
Judge Lina Hidalgo tests negative for COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'The search for Vanessa is now over,' Equusearch founder says
Harris Co. disaster declaration, mask order extended
Judge Lina Hidalgo tests negative for COVID-19
Texas sets another record in COVID-19 cases
200 HPD officers under COVID quarantine, chief not among them
Man accused of impersonating officer to try to kidnap woman
Houston hospitals transferring COVID patients
Show More
Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
Work search requirement on pause for unemployed Texans
H-E-B to require all shoppers to wear masks amid COVID-19 spike
Racist Facebook post leads to firing of HCSO sergeant
Houston Dash players kneel during national anthem
More TOP STORIES News