Kemah's entire 12-member police department quarantined after possible COVID-19 exposure

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- The entire 12-member police department in Kemah is currently in self-quarantine after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.Kemah's mayor Terri Gale, five police dispatchers, police chief Walter Grant and three city employees are also self-quarantining.Officials said they found out Tuesday that an officer was infected, and immediately ordered tests for all Kemah police staff and city hall employees who came in contact with the infected officer.As a result, the Galveston County Sheriff's office will handle all police activity in Kemah on Tuesday night.Sheriff Henry Trochesset said all off-duty deputies were being paid overtime and an extra dispatcher was brought in to handle calls for the city of Kemah.Mayor Gale said city hall and the police station will be deep cleaned, and the officers and staff's return is dependent upon test results which may be back by Wednesday.