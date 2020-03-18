Girl Scouts in Friendswood create baskets of care for first responders

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- The coronavirus outbreak is affecting us all in different ways, but many first responders are on the front lines dealing with the virus.

On Tuesday, a group of Girl Scouts in Friendswood came together to say "thank you" to the men and women in uniform.

Using their stockpile of cookies, the Girl Scouts packed multiple baskets of sweets for first responders.

"We really wanted them to acknowledge how hard working our first responders are. It was fun packing and they'll have a lot of fun delivering," the group said.

The Girl Scouts will deliver baskets later this week.
