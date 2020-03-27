COVID-19 Texas: Here's a list of Houston-area counties with 'stay-at-home' orders

The City of Prairie View has issued a

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Here's how each county in the Houston area is helping fight the spread of COVID-19.On Tuesday, March 24, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued a Stay Home - Work Safe Order for all Harris County residents. The order will last indefinitely until further notice.Judge Hidalgo said that people should stay home except for essential needs.The City of Houston also issued an order in conjunction with Harris County.On Friday, March 27, the county's office of emergency management announced a "Stay at Home Stop the Spread" order for all residents. The order lasts until Sunday, April 12.People are only allowed to go out for necessary reasons such as work, medical emergencies, doctors visits, grocery shopping or to pick up meals. It also reinforces the already state mandate of limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people.All bars and restaurant dining rooms must remain closed and must only offer delivery, pick-up or drive-thru services.On Tuesday, March 24, Fort Bend County Judge KP George issued a Stay at Home to Save Lives order for all residents.Judge George says the order does not prohibit people from performing tasks essential to their health and safety like going to the doctor, going to the grocery store, getting medicine, engaging in outdoor activities, caring for a family member or pet in another household or going to work for an essential business.All bars and restaurant dining rooms must remain closed and must only offer delivery, pick-up or drive-thru services.On Monday, March 23, Galveston County became the first Houston-area county to issue a "stay-at-home" order.According to County Judge Mark Henry, people are only allowed to go out for necessary reasons such as work, medical emergencies, doctors visits, grocery shopping or to pick up meals. It also reinforces the already state mandate of limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people.All bars and restaurant dining rooms must remain closed and must only offer delivery, pick-up or drive-thru services."It's an order that while it carries criminal penalties and a fine of up to $1,000 for violators, the judge admits will not have much enforcement power because the county's law enforcement entities do not have the extra manpower to chase down individual violators," read the order.On Thursday, March 26, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta signed a stay-at-home order for at least nine days for residents."One of the things I want to stress to our local citizens, you may still go to the grocery store," said Sebesta.Sebesta encouraged residents to keep their distance, "Still go to the pharmacy to pick up your medicine...we encourage you to do those things, just don't do them in groups."The county has not issued a stay-at-home order, but Waller County Judge Trey Duhon did sign an order during the Commissioners Court meeting Wednesday that will put restrictions in place to help enforce social distancing.The penalty for not adhering to the new requirements could result in a fine not to exceed $1,000 or up to 180 days in jail.On Tuesday, March 24, Chamers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia signed an executive Stay Safe order asking all county residents to stay at home.On Tuesday, March 24, Liberty County Judge Jay Knight issued a Stay Safe order for all residents.On Saturday, March 28, Prairie View A&M University confirmed that the city of Prairie View was on a seven day Stay-At-Home order, including a 9 p.m. curfew for all residents.On Saturday, April 5, Galena Park Mayor Esmeralda Hoya issued a curfew for all residents from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m until further notice. The only people allowed to be out during this time are those going to work or those in need of help during an emergency. The mayor also announced no more than five customers at a time were allowed in any building open to the public.