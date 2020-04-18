HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With most of the country staying at home, people are driving less which is lessening the likelihood of traffic crashes.
In response, some insurance companies are giving drivers a break on their auto insurance premiums.
The Consumer Federation of America and Center for Economic Justice evaluated insurance companies on the amount and timeliness of premium relief, with a report card.
Insurance companies have announced refunds or credits to drivers worth more than $6.5 billion, that accounts for 82% of the auto policies sold in the U.S.
American Family Insurance got an A. It's providing an immediate $50 refund for each vehicle.
Shelter Insurance got a B+ for covering 30% of customers premiums for April and May.
Allstate got a B for its 15% discount for April and May.
And State Farm, the country's largest auto insurer got an A. Starting in June, it's giving credits that amount to a 25% reduction in bills from March 20 through May 31. That's about to $20 per month, per vehicle.
Among the companies that scored poorly: Geico, with a D-. It has promised $2 billion in relief, but it's requiring customers to renew their policies before seeing any savings. ABC13 reached out to Geico for a statement, but did not get a response.
In most of these cases, you don't need to do anything to get the money back or discount. You will see the credit or refund on your next bill.
Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter to stay ahead of traffic tie-ups.
Car insurance companies to reduce costs during COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News