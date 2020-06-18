Coronavirus

Houston-area microbiologist answers common questions about COVID-19

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Texas, we spoke with a microbiologist at the University of Houston - Downtown to break down facts and myths when it comes to the virus.

A recent study suggests COVID-19 can spread from flushing toilets, but what is the likelihood of it happening to you?

Other questions have been posed such as, can someone get COVID-19 from pets or can wearing a mask cause a lung infection?

In the video above, Dr. Gabriella Bowden, and associate professor of microbiology at the University of Houston - Downtown, answers all of those lingering questions and more.

