HPD looking for man accused of shooting and killing customer as he left convenience store

Wanted suspect Victor Wayne Louis (left) and person of interest wanted for questioning (right)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a man accused of shooting a customer to death at a convenience store on Houston's south side.Victor Wayne Louis, 25, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Zachary Marquis McFarlin at the business located at 7301 Hurtgen Forest Road.Another man is also being sought for questioning in the shooting. Police released surveillance photos of the male person of interest wearing a white tank top, white pants and white sneakers.Houston police also released a previous booking photo of Louis from a 2020 arrest.Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the convenience store around 10 p.m. on Sunday, August 22 and found McFarlin dead with gunshot wounds in the entrance to the store.According to authorities, McFarlin walked out of the business into a small crowd of people. He was then immediately confronted by an unidentified suspect, who pulled out a gun and began shooting. McFarlin was hit multiple times.The clerk told police McFarlin lived nearby and would visit the store often."The convenience clerk spoke highly of him. Nice guy, comes in, gets what he needs, goes home and has never had any issues with him in the time that he's interacted with him. As far as we know right now, we don't have a motive," said HPD Detective A. Hernandez.Police say the suspect then took off on foot before getting into a 2015 brown or golden metallic Infiniti Q50 with Texas license plates MHK5626. The vehicle was last seen driving on Doolittle Boulevard.Anyone with information on the location of Louis or the person of interest or with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.