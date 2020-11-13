HPD searching for man accused of repeatedly sexually abusing child

Officers first received a report against 53-year-old Demetrio Omar Garcia for allegedly sexually abusing a child in Feb. 2019. The reported abuse happened in the 4500 block of S. Kirkwood Road.
Garcia is said to have sexually abused the child between 2017 and 2018, according to HPD.
Authorities described Garcia as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, between 250 and 280 pounds and has brown eyes and salt and pepper hair.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.