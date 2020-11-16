Automotive

Consumer Reports survey shows cars that leave drivers most satisfied

Consumer Reports has survey data on more than 420,000 vehicles, and aside from data on gas mileage and reliability, it also has statistics on which cars are most likely to make you happy.

"We know this because we ask Consumer Reports members whether they would buy the same car again," said Jon Linkov, the Consumer Reports auto editor. "Their answer is the basis of CR's owner satisfaction score. We then look at how owners rate their cars on satisfaction in five categories: driving experience, comfort, value, styling, and dashboard controls."

Consumer Reports broke down the results by gender, location and age.

Women
  • Kia Telluride
  • Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • Ford Expedition


Men
  • Tesla Model S
  • Hyundai Santa Fe


Midwest
  • Chevy Bolt


South

  • Ford Expedition


West
  • Tesla Model S


North
  • Toyota Avalon


Millennials
  • Subaru Ascent


GenX

  • Tesla Model S


Boomers
  • Ford Expedition


Silent Generation (the generation preceding Baby Booomers)
  • Genesis G90


The Tesla Model 3 scored as the top vehicle for everyone in every category.

