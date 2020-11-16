Consumer Reports survey shows cars that leave drivers most satisfied

"We know this because we ask Consumer Reports members whether they would buy the same car again," said Jon Linkov, the Consumer Reports auto editor. "Their answer is the basis of CR's owner satisfaction score. We then look at how owners rate their cars on satisfaction in five categories: driving experience, comfort, value, styling, and dashboard controls."
Consumer Reports broke down the results by gender, location and age.
Women
- Kia Telluride
- Mazda MX-5 Miata
- Ford Expedition
Men
- Tesla Model S
- Hyundai Santa Fe
Midwest
- Chevy Bolt
South
- Ford Expedition
West
- Tesla Model S
North
- Toyota Avalon
Millennials
- Subaru Ascent
GenX
- Tesla Model S
Boomers
- Ford Expedition
Silent Generation (the generation preceding Baby Booomers)
- Genesis G90
The Tesla Model 3 scored as the top vehicle for everyone in every category.
