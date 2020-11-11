Construction worker dies after falling from roof of First Colony Middle School

Tragic story.. Fort Bend ISD sent a note to First Colony Middle School parents saying a construction worker fell off the roof and died this morning. Police are still investigating and at the school directing traffic as parents drop their kids off. pic.twitter.com/tWei38jI67 — T.J. Parker (@TJParkerABC13) November 11, 2020

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A construction worker died after falling from the roof of First Colony Middle School Wednesday morning in Sugar Land.Emergency crews responded to the tragic accident around 5 a.m.Fort Bend ISD said it's cooperating with all the appropriate parties while this accident is under investigation.Parents dropping off their children were diverted to another area of the building. ABC13's TJ Parker was at the school as parents arrived and staff directed families to another entrance.Crime scene tape was still up shortly before 9 a.m.Below is the letter the school shared with First Colony Middle School families.