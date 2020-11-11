Construction worker dies after falling from roof of First Colony Middle School

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A construction worker died after falling from the roof of First Colony Middle School Wednesday morning in Sugar Land.

Emergency crews responded to the tragic accident around 5 a.m.

Fort Bend ISD said it's cooperating with all the appropriate parties while this accident is under investigation.

Parents dropping off their children were diverted to another area of the building. ABC13's TJ Parker was at the school as parents arrived and staff directed families to another entrance.

Crime scene tape was still up shortly before 9 a.m.



Below is the letter the school shared with First Colony Middle School families.

To our First Colony Middle School community,

I am writing to make you aware of a construction/industrial accident that occurred at our school early this morning, as some in our community may have noticed emergency crews.

Emergency responders were called to First Colony Middle School just before 5 a.m. this morning to assist a construction worker who fell from the building, but sadly, the worker did not survive. Our thoughts are with the individual's family and friends.

Law enforcement remained at the scene this morning to continue the investigation, and as a result, we are making minor adjustments to our morning arrival. Parents who are dropping off their children will be diverted to another area of the building, and there will be staff present to direct families to the appropriate entrance.

Please join me in keeping the individual in your thoughts this morning.
