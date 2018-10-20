Construction worker hospitalized after falling from lift at Fulshear High School

A construction worker at Fulshear High School suffered internal injuries after a scary fall.

FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) --
A construction worker was hospitalized Friday afternoon after falling over 30 feet from a lift, suffering severe injuries.

According to Fulshear Police, the worker was breaking for lunch when he fell from the scissor lift, hitting the base of the lift.

Police say the worker suffered broken bones and internal injuries, and had to be taken by Life Flight to an area hospital.

The accident occurred on the Fulshear High School property.

No students were in danger at the time of the accident.
