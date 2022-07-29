Road rage leads to deadly shooting on Fife Drive in Conroe, police say

A deadly shooting in Conroe on Thursday evening stemmed from road rage, police said. Justin Clarabut, 29, is accused of killing Brent Purvis.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 29-year-old man is facing a murder charge in a deadly shooting that stemmed from road rage, Conroe police said.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Fife Drive at 5:53 p.m. Thursday for a disturbance where shots were fired, the police department wrote in a news release.

A 28-year-old man, whom investigators identified as Brent Purvis, was found with a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

"The investigation revealed the disturbance started as a road rage incident which led to the shooting," police wrote.

Justin Clarabut, 29, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody. Clarabut was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Police did not disclose what exactly led to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.