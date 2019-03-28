Crime & Safety

Conroe ISD police investigating shooting threats posted on social media

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Conroe ISD police are investigating threats circulating on social media regarding a person predicting a shooting on one of the campuses.

The Woodlands High School principal sent a letter to parents writing, "While our campus is not named in the images, we understand the concern around the topics portrayed."

As a result, the campus has added more officers to monitor the area today.

"The Conroe ISD Police Department along with our administrative team take these situations very seriously and do everything possible to make sure The Woodlands High School and Conroe ISD are safe," the letter read.

It's unclear what the images said or showed.

School officials are encouraging people to report information about the alleged threat to CISD's KidChat hotline at 1-888-KidChat (543-2428).
