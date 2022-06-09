Conroe lands high on list of best places in the US for renters, study shows

CONROE, Texas -- In terms of quality of life, Conroe offers residents water-adjacent living and lush forests, and that's not just for homeowners.A new study by the RentCafe website places Conroe No. 3 in the country when it comes to the best cities for renters. In its new ranking of the top U.S. cities for renters in 2022, RentCafe also ranks Houston No. 19 further down the list.Conroe, according to RentCafe, comes in third place in terms of cost of living and housing, making it "very appealing" to renters. More than 70% of apartments there are high-end, which ensures a diverse selection of high-quality dwelling. The area's warm weather, myriad lakes, and green spaces create the perfect location for active residents and nature-lovers.