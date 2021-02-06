Bar owner found guilty for 2019 assault on former Astros player's son and godson

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston bar owner has been found guilty for a 2019 assault at his club, which had injured both the son and godson of former Astros player Roger Clemens.Daniel J. Wierck, the owner of Concrete Cowboy whose staff and bouncers led the attack, now owes Roger's son, Kacy Clemens, and Roger's godson, Conner Capel, $3.24 million."Both young men feel both exonerated and appreciative of the jury's verdict," said Randy Sorrels, a partner in Sorrels Law who represented the two men in the trial. "These last two years of exposing the bar's cover up of these attacks have been challenging - and now rewarding. Kacy and Conner never did anything to prompt or start any problems or violence, and the jury correctly held the bar and bar owner 100% responsible."On Jan. 1, 2019, a bouncer told Capel to move away from the bar Capel was standing near. The bouncer then put him in a chokehold, according to Capel and Clemens' lawyer. Capel also said Wierck had hit him over the head with a flashlight.Meanwhile, Clemens had tried to intervene but was also placed in a chokehold, their lawyer said. Clemens was hit in the ribs several times, and both of the men were thrown outside.As a result of the attack, Capel, a minor-league baseball player for St. Louis Cardinals at the time, suffered a skull fracture above his left eye which required internal and external wound repair. Clemens, who played in the minor leagues for the Toronto Jays at the time, injured his right elbow.