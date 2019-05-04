Concern grows for Cypress college student missing 5 days

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- The race is on to find missing college student Zuhyr Kaleem. The 21-year-old was last seen April 28 near Greenhouse Road and FM 529."It's just like - what happened really, though?" his father Kaleem Ahmed asked. "We know where he's going to, friend, where he's going to eat, where he's going to visit a place. It's just unusual for him to be gone that long."Kaleem took classes at Lone Star College-CyFair in hopes of transferring to the University of Houston. He loves the outdoors, going to the gym, and hanging with friends.In fact, he was set to go to San Antonio with some buddies the day he disappeared.Employees at Groomingdales Spaw on FM 529 were some of the last to see him."He dropped off his dog in the morning, like he always does," Chantale Grossman explained. "We did a bath and de-shed, and then we tried to call him and he called back at 5:21, according to our caller ID, and then we never heard from him again."Everyone who tried to reach Kaleem got the same thing: no ring, no dial tone, no nothing. Literally no way to connect to his cell phone.The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed it's actively investigating. According to his brother, Kaleem was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, grey basketball shorts and Gucci lion slides.He's driving a 2011 white Honda Accord with the Texas license plate HLB0637.Although things look bleak, Kaleem's family is continuing to pray and stay optimistic."I'm not giving up hope. He'll be back. He'll be back. Wherever he is, I hope he's safe."Anyone with information concerning Kaleem's whereabouts is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.You can also make an anonymous tip online at