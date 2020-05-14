Coronavirus

Community to say goodbye today to HCSO sergeant who died of COVID-19

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Friends, family and brothers and sisters in blue will say their final goodbyes to Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski, who died after battling COVID-19.

Scholwinski, 70, started showing symptoms of the coronavirus on March 21 and went to the hospital eight days later.

He died on May 6.

The sergeant was a 39-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

"There's not a better person to be around. You could take every adjective there ever was that was positive and you could apply that to Raymond Scholwinski," said Harris County Sheriff's Office captain Michael Koteres.


Dozens of deputies gathered the day after Scholwinski passed, all touched by the presence of a great man.



"He was the best man that I ever knew. He was kind. He always had time for everybody," said Sgt. Joe Halm.

A man that touched so many lives.

"He was the most humblest sergeant, the nicest sergeant, the sergeant who was patient and willing to help anybody that needed help," said Deputy Emilia Wheeler.

Some called him Uncle Ray. He wasn't just a fellow officer, he was family.

Scholwinski has been married to his wife, Rynda for almost 34 years, they have four children, two together. When we talked to his wife in April, she talked about the kind of generous man he was.

"He touches people's heart when they meet him. He has a way of never meeting a stranger," Rynda said.

Scholwinski is the first active duty Harris County Sheriff's deputy to die from COVID-19.

At 7 a.m., his casket will be escorted to the church for his funeral service.

The funeral, which will be held at First Assembly of God in Humble, will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by a ceremony with full honors at 11 a.m.

Social distancing will be practiced inside the church. Guests are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.

The service will be officiated by HCSO Lt. Shannon W. Bowdoin.

Speakers at the service include:

HCSO Chaplain Dr. Don Savell

The Rev. Ray Farley
Anthony Ray Scholwinski (son)
Brandi DeLane Scholwinski (daughter)
Matthew Cole Scholwinski (son)
Clinton Bryce Scholwinski (son)
HCSO Capt. Mike Koteras
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

After the ceremony, Last Guard and Service will be performed by HCSO's Honor Guard, which will include a last radio call, U.S. and Texas flag presentation to the family, rider-less horse, fly-over, 21-gun salute, and Taps.

Donations for Scholwinski's family may be made in his name to the Harris County Sheriff's Office Benevolence Association or through this GoFundMe Charity page.

INTERACTIVE: TEXAS CORONAVIRUS CASES BY THE NUMBERS


