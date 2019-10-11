free stuff friday

Yoga, safety classes and music all for FREE this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, October 11

Tai Chi
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Full Moon Fridays
Discovery Green
7 p.m.

Saturday, October 12

Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

A Night at Market Square- Dia De Los Muertos
Market Square Park
6 p.m.

Get Fit in Midtown
Elizabeth Baldwin Park
9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Farmers Market
Elizabeth Baldwin Park
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9 a.m.

Dave Ward Book Signing
Galveston Island Book Festival
9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 13

2019 AKF Walk
Discovery Green
7 a.m.

HPL's Poetry & Pose
1500 McKinney
11 a.m.

