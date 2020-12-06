Community & Events

Looking to volunteer? 'Be an Angel' needs help assembling gift bags for kids with disabilities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The "Be an Angel" foundation needs volunteers to help make Christmas special for underprivileged kids.

The volunteers will help assemble 5,000 holiday gift bags for low-income children with disabilities Wednesday and Thursday at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

On Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., volunteers are needed for gift-wrapping duties. Material will be made available, but you can also bring your own. On Thursday, volunteers will be assigned to deliver the bags to children in Aldine ISD, Alief ISK, Conroe ISD, The Harris County Department of Education, Houston ISD, Magnolia ISD, Pasadena ISD, Royal ISD, Spring ISD, Spring Branch ISD, Tomball ISD and Waller ISD.

"Be an Angel" helps children with multiple disabilities or profound deafness by providing needed adaptive equipment and select services.

To sign up, visit the organization's website.
