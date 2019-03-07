Visit a State Park near Houston during Spring Break

5.2 miles of Gulf shoreline and 4,000 acres of marshlands.If you're a history buff, try the Goliad State Park and Historic Site outside Victoria. Tour the restored Spanish mission and fish, picnic and paddle the San Antonio River.You may also enjoy the Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site. Visit the museum, living history farm, and there's even a "Pioneer Playroom" where kids can dress in period clothing, cook in a fire place, and build a log cabin.