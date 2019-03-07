Houston has plenty of popular spots for spring break, but you may be looking for something a little less crowded to try with the family.
Texas has dozens of state parks, and many are only a short drive from metro Houston.
You could head to a quiet part of the coast -- Sea Rim State Park at Sabine Pass. You can kayak, canoe, and fish in the huge network of marsh channels -- 5.2 miles of Gulf shoreline and 4,000 acres of marshlands.
If you're a history buff, try the Goliad State Park and Historic Site outside Victoria. Tour the restored Spanish mission and fish, picnic and paddle the San Antonio River.
You may also enjoy the Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site. Visit the museum, living history farm, and there's even a "Pioneer Playroom" where kids can dress in period clothing, cook in a fire place, and build a log cabin.
for Hyperlinks or just link to one website. https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/
https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/sea-rim
https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/goliad
https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/washington-on-the-brazos
Visit a State Park near Houston during Spring Break
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News