PAYING IT FORWARD: Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth heads to Carolinas to help with Florence relief

Rapper Trae Tha Truth is heading to the Carolinas to help with storm relief.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth and his team, the Relief Gang, are on the way to the Carolinas to help with the Hurricane Florence recovery effort.

Trae posted a message on Instagram Tuesday night from the road, saying that he's on a mission right now to help those in need and to return the favor to those who helped us during Hurricane Harvey.

He says he is making the 16-hour drive so he and his Relief Gang can be on the ground helping those in need.

Trae told his Instagram followers that it was only right to go to the Carolinas after so many people either came here or sent donations to the Houston area after Harvey devastated southeast Texas.

He actually jumped on boats during Harvey to help with rescues and even handed out food in Third Ward and Baytown.

Trae Tha Truth's Relief Gang opens warehouse of supplies to storm victims

Trae says he's not waiting to catch a flight or until the weekend, he's getting out there now.

"At the end of the day, we are going to get out there in the trenches like we are supposed to. On behalf of myself, Relief Gang, at the end of the day, anybody who is going through it, we going to stand with each other, we are one," Trae said in his video.

Trae is telling those who need help to contact him through @reliefgang, and he will do what he can to help.

SEE ALSO: Trae Tha Truth weathers storms to give back to Houston

ABC13's Erica Simon speaks to Houston's Trae Tha Truth, who is using tragedy to help his community triumph.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
