Tickets for an overnight ghost hunt of the USS Battleship Texas are now on sale.Haunted Rooms America, a leading Texas ghost hunting events company, secured a highly sought-after historical location"We're honored to be the first company to run a ghost hunt of this historic ship. There has been rumors of hauntings for decades, so we're looking forward to hopefully proving those rumors correct," said owner of Haunted Rooms America, Wesley McDermott.The USS Battleship Texas was commissioned by the U.S. Navy in 1914, becoming the most powerful weapon in the world at the time. It played an active part in both World Wars, firing on the Nazi defenses on D-Day and providing gunfire support and anti-aircraft fire to the landings on Iwo Jima and Okinawa.The ship was decommissioned in 1948 after it was purchased and became a memorial ship. Today the ship is a National Historic Landmark, operating as a floating museum and is the last remaining battleship of her kind.The Battleship Texas is rumored to be one of the most haunted locations in Texas, but it has never allowed an investigation like this before.The event will take place next year on April 6.Join the Haunted Rooms America team for the first event of its kind aboard this historic ship.