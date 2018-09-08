The Woodlands is hosting it's first-ever pride festival and we have your complete entertainment schedule for today.In a statement, the LGBTQ advocacy group said, "with the constant growth of The Woodlands and the diversity of people moving here, 2018 is the year to establish our own pride."The Woodlands Pride Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.at Town Green Park.You can get your free tickets right now onThe park is located at 2099 Lake Robbins Drive, in The Woodlands.Some entertainers include Houston Pride Band and Jaden Harris.