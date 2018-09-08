COMMUNITY & EVENTS

The Woodlands hosting first-ever Pride Festival this weekend

A celebration of LGBTQ people is coming to The Woodlands in September. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
The Woodlands is hosting it's first-ever pride festival and we have your complete entertainment schedule for today.

In a statement, the LGBTQ advocacy group said, "with the constant growth of The Woodlands and the diversity of people moving here, 2018 is the year to establish our own pride."

The Woodlands Pride Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.at Town Green Park.

You can get your free tickets right now on The Woodlands Pride Facebook page.

The park is located at 2099 Lake Robbins Drive, in The Woodlands.

Some entertainers include Houston Pride Band and Jaden Harris.

PHOTOS: Houston Pride Festival and Parade
