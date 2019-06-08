Santa Fe High School shooting victim honored at graduation ceremony

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- Friday night diplomas were awarded to Santa Fe Seniors, including a student who lost his life in last year's shooting.
The family of Chris Stone walked the stage to receive his diploma for him.
It was posthumously awarded to the teen who was in the art room where the shooting started.
Stone was also a member of the Santa Fe High School Football team.
"Never let the world forget who Chris Stone was. Carry his memory along with you in this life. Showing the world what he was all about," said one student at the ceremony.
Chris Stone was among the ten people were killed in the shooting May 18, 2018.
