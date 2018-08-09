SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Santa Fe first responders honored Thursday night at city hall

Santa Fe first responders honored Thursday night at city hall

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Santa Fe first responders were presented with a Certificate of Valor nearly three months after the deadly school shooting that killed 10 people and injured 13 more.

Captain Philip Meadows was honored for helping capture the shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis.

"With great risk to his own safety, Captain Meadows entered the Santa Fe High School, assisting the capture of the shooter in the area of the art room and took custody of the prisoners," Santa Fe Police Chief Andrew Padilla said.

Meadows was also instrumental while conducting the investigation.

Sergeant Robert Shores was recognized for helping to pull wounded Santa Fe ISD Officer John Barnes to safety.

"He provided critical and outstanding leadership," Chief Padilla said.

Officer Brian Bernard also helped Barnes during the incident.

Officer Jesse Cannon was responsible for helping find the shooter.

Detective Mike Gray was able to provide coverage at rear exits during the shooting, helping to prevent more casualties and injuries.

City Marshal Robert Wood helped victims who were wounded during the shooting.

All first responders were awarded with a gubernatorial commendation from Gov. Greg Abbott.
