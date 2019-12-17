Community & Events

Reliant Lights Mayor's Holiday Spectacular Special

Related topics:
community & eventsabc13 presents
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Homeowners behind reservoirs to be compensated for Harvey floods
Robbers scared off by man's gun-toting wife in west Houston
Man shot on Facebook Live confronts shooter at sentencing
H-E-B opens Third Ward's new grocery store in 3 decades
Devyn Holmes: Facebook Live shooting victim reaching milestones recovery
Amazon blocks third-party sellers from using FedEx shipping
Chilly Tuesday with freezing temps possible Wednesday morning
Show More
Teen found safe after being snatched in front of her mom
Rothko Chapel in Montrose undergoing $30 million renovations
Why people love coming to this iconic bar in Montrose
Free tuition offered to Texas students at this university
These laws go into effect in Texas on Jan. 1, 2020
More TOP STORIES News