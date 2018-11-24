Legendary civil rights activist and Houston icon Ray Hill passed away on Saturday. He was 78 years old.Hill died from heart failure while in hospice care at the Omega House Hospice facility.Over the past 50 years, Hill has had a huge impact in both criminal justice reform and LGBT rights.Hill hosted The Prison Show, a local radio show for decades. Hill was himself the subject of a 2015 documentary, The Trouble with Ray.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner released this statement on Hill's passing: