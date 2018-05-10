A woman who suddenly went from single life to motherhood got a special surprise just ahead of Mother's Day.Bernada Baker received a big check to help pay for the adoption of her new daughter, Bella.After Hurricane Harvey, Baker babysat for a single dad who had been living in his car with Bella.She decided to take on motherhood and adopt the baby."It's been a hard experience -- first-time new mom, unexpected. But I've been fighting hard to just protect this baby, and make sure that she has the very, very best," Baker said.Cricket Wireless and Houston rapper Paul Wall presented her with a $5,000 check to help pay adoption fees.Baker says Bella's dad is working to get back on his feet. He talks to his daughter every day on FaceTime.