houston greek fest

Opa! Your guide to Greek Festival parking and transportation

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Original Greek Festival kicks off today, and you can expect tens of thousands of visitors around Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Montrose this weekend.

If you're planning to celebrate, don't forget to make a transportation plan.

Parking is not permitted on the streets immediately surrounding the cathedral, but there are several easy and affordable ways to get to the festival.

Three B-cycle stations are located nearby and bike racks are available at the festival.

Consider taking METRO:

25 Richmond
56 Airline/Montrose Crosstown
82 Westheimer - West Oaks

All of these routes make stops near the cathedral.

You can also use a rideshare service for your convenience. The festival runs today through Sunday.

Find out more about parking near the Greek festival.
Related topics:
community & eventshoustonhouston greek festfoodiefestivaldancingpublic transportationdancefoodtransportationmusic
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON GREEK FEST
OPA! 5 things you'll see at Houston Greek Fest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Sketch released after girl taken by force
Leftover 'garage sale' signs could cost you $2,000
Female officers face firing if waist over 35 inches: Lawsuit
Murder suspect walks free after ankle monitor repossessed
Imelda victims left on their own to deal piles of trash
Texas has 5 of the most miserable cities in America: study
Mayoral candidates get fired up over city's crime rate
Show More
New Astros arrive! Josh Reddick welcomes twin boys
Robert De Niro's former assistant alleges sexism, abuse in lawsuit
Final radio call made for fallen Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal
Tillman Fertitta's hotel sells $1,600 burgers topped with gold
Grandma fights back against carjackers in NW Houston
More TOP STORIES News