Opa! Your guide to Greek Festival parking and transportation

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Original Greek Festival kicks off today, and you can expect tens of thousands of visitors around Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Montrose this weekend.
If you're planning to celebrate, don't forget to make a transportation plan.
Parking is not permitted on the streets immediately surrounding the cathedral, but there are several easy and affordable ways to get to the festival.
Three B-cycle stations are located nearby and bike racks are available at the festival.
Consider taking METRO:
25 Richmond
56 Airline/Montrose Crosstown
82 Westheimer - West Oaks
All of these routes make stops near the cathedral.
You can also use a rideshare service for your convenience. The festival runs today through Sunday.
Find out more about parking near the Greek festival.
