It's funny, it's edgy and it's coming to Houston on Thursday! Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out tour is making a stop in H-Town.Cannon and his team of comedians are expected to let loose at the Toyota Center at 8 p.m.The tour is based on the popular TV series on MTV.The actor and musician is promising to deliver a show full of laughter and surprises.Also, Chris Paul, Trippie Red and Young Dolph will be special guest during the tour.