New Mason Park foot and bike bridge connects East Houston communities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two Houston communities once separated by Brays Bayou are now joined, thanks to the brand new Mason Park Bridge.

The foot and bike bridge allows non-driving commuters to connect safely between communities such as the East End, Harrisburg, and Wayside.


The bridge also provides a link into the Brays Bayou Greenway Trail system, which connects to much of Houston's south side.

The Houston Parks Board worked with several partners to build the bridge, which is anchored by 70 foot tall towers, and lighting and plazas at each end.
